Wales and UWI win in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League leaders Weymouth Wales maintained their slender league at the top of the table over the weekend with their sixth win of the season.

The Carrington Village unit defeated their neighbours, Brittons Hill FC 2-1 in the opening fixture of the Sunday double-header at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Spectators were treated to a first half of three goals and punished with a lack-lustered performance by both teams in the second period of the game.

Shaquille Stewart gave Wales the lead in the 38th minute, then four minutes later Vincentian international Junte James made it 2-0.

Kendolph Lewis scored for Brittons Hill in the 44th minute to set up an interesting second half, but that failed to materialize and Brittons Hill find themselves in eighth place after eight matches.

Just two points off the drop zone.

In night cap encounter, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds fought off a stellar challenge from Paradise FC, to emerge 2-1 victors.

The Cave Hill boys took an early flight in the match, and it was former Paradise FC winger Shamari Harewood who scored the first goal in the 2nd minute.

Niall Reid-Stephen extended UWI’s advantage in the 26th minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

Substitute Rojae Collins cut the Blackbirds’ lead in half to set up a nervous finish for fans and supporters, but UWI held on to go within two points of Weymouth Wales (19 points), however they have played a game less than the reigning league champions.

Premier League action continues on Thursday evening at the Valery playing field. The Blackbirds will take on the Barbados Soccer Academy at 7 pm, then Weymouth Wales come up against nemesis Ellerton SC at 9 pm.

Also on Thursday, the Ellerton playing field will host Deacons versus Paradise in the opening match and Kickstart Rush and Wotton FC will battle in the feature match.