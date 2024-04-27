3-Day Weather Forecast: Cloudy skies and showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, Sunday, April 28, and Monday, April 29.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), perturbations within the flow of the low-level ridge pattern will generate occasionally cloudy skies and showers across the region. At BMS Headquaters in Charnocks, Christ Church, 0.1mm of rainfall was recorded overnight while rainfall accumulations maximized at 2.6mm overnight. Sea conditions were slight to moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1.0m to 2.0m.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook and forecasts below:

Tomorrow, Saturday, April 27

A low-level trough will move into the Leewards causing an increase in cloudiness, showers and possible thunderstorm activity as the day progresses. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will be dominant and mostly dry and stable conditions are expected.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Sunday, April 28

The Low-level trough will continue to generate unsettled conditions across the Leewards. This activity will spread to the northern Windwards. As for the remainder fo the region, a light wind regime will cause hot and uncomfortable conditions and a few brief light showers, mainly during the afternoon.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Monday, April 29

Unsettled conditions will persist across the Leewards and northern Windwards. No significant change in forecast conditions is expected across the remainder of the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief light to moderate showers.