Verdun and Marina House lauded for giving addicts ‘hope’ Loop Barbados

Verdun and Marina House is shedding the spotlight on drug rehabilitation in a different way.

The pair of rehabilitative centres hosted a night of Calpyso and Jazz that married talent and testimony as part of its fundraising activities. Held at the auditorium of Frank Collymore Hall on January 27, the two-hour charity event was well patronized by those who came out to lend their support in a tangible way.

The St Leonard’s Boys Choir got the show off to a great start and was well received. Saxophonist Zukeli Inniss blew the audience away when he rendered R. Kelly’s The World’s Greatest, Damian Marvay’s Push and Go Through and Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon on saxophone. The ensemble of drummer Juanita Clarke, keyboardist Dwayne Norville and Shane Ryan on bass guitar also delighted attendees with their varied selections.

However, it was the duo of former St Lucian calypso monarch Menell Delices, and local musicial talent Simon Pipe that stood out among the performances. During their appearance, Pipe took the opportunity to sharing his personal struggles with addiction, lauding the community at Verdun and Marina for their unrelenting efforts.

“When addiction had completely taken hold of me, I gave up hope. I didn’t have any hope in myself, I didn’t believe in myself anymore. They kept having hope in me and I couldn’t really understand why. I just couldn’t see it. Now that I have been clean for a little bit of time, one day at a time for the last two years, eight months and 13 days, I couldn’t have done that alone.” Pipe revealed.

Thanking those who played an integral part in his recovery, Pipe continued: “They believed in me when I did not believe in myself at all. I had lost all hope.”

Revealing that one in 10 people recover and 85 per cent of addicts relapsed in the first year. Pipe shared how he doubted that a full recovery was possible at time. “I was one of those people that relapsed and I remember thinking, ‘I’m never going to get this but they kept believing in me…and it’s not an easy job that they are doing.”

“The truth is, now that I have been clean for a little while and I have volunteered some of my time up there (at Verdun and Marina) and I see it a little from their perspective, I think wow this is completely thankless and the odds are stacked against you,” the musician stated.

Chief Executive Officer of Verdun and Marina House Marietta Codrington also paid homage to three founding members Norman Barrow and Jan and Peter Boos, for their collective contributions in assisting those who battled addiction.

The event was one of many activities held during the month of January, observed as Drug Awareness Month, where the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) sought to raise public awareness about drug-related challenges.