British Airways celebrate 70 years of connectivity to Barbados Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Tourism and International Transport is celebrating British Airways’ (BA) 70 years of service to Barbados, which began on April 1, 1954.

To mark the platinum anniversary, a number of activities took place, including the inaugural 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft service from London, Heathrow to Barbados on March 31, and BA’s Avison Points Programme promotion, which offered 400 half-term reward seats.

There was also an inflight complimentary treat of Mount Gay’s XO and Eclipse for passengers coming to Barbados, as a result of a partnership with Mount Gay Distilleries Limited.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s (BTMI) Chief Operations Officer, Cheryl Carter, and British Airways, Chief Commercial Officer, Colm Lacy, highlighted those activities and spoke of the long-standing partnership between Barbados and British Airways, during a press briefing at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, on Wednesday, April 24.

Carter, who spoke on behalf of Minister of Tourism, Ian Gooding-Edghill, noted that for BA to mark a platinum anniversary service with the island signifies confidence in the partnership with Barbados, and also marks a significant chapter in Barbados’ aviation history.

The BTMI official pointed out that the airline’s expansive international network has served as an essential gateway to connecting the island with the world and fostering invaluable relationships across borders, as well as helping the island’s tourism sector rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She indicated that the airline has plans to increase its flight capacity to Barbados, beginning in the 2024/2025 winter season, and this move will assist in the country’s efforts to provide airlift and enhance its tourism growth strategy as it seeks to pursue deeper penetration into Europe as well as the emerging markets of Middle East and Africa.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at BA for your resolute dedication to strengthening ties between London and Bridgetown… and extend a hearty thank you to British Airways for its role in supporting Barbados’ ongoing tourism recovery. We look forward to jointly steering ahead to combat the external shocks which impact the global tourism industry,” Carter stated.

Lacy emphasised that it was an honour to be commemorating the platinum anniversary of British Airways connecting London with the “beautiful island of Barbados”.

“Seventy years ago, British Airways embarked on a journey that would forge a bond between nations creating lasting friendships, and shape unforgettable memories for travellers across generations. Since our inaugural flight in 1954, we’ve been privileged to serve as a link, vital bridge between the United Kingdom and Barbados, enriching lives, facilitating business, and sharing culture. Looking ahead, our commitment to Barbados and the wider Caribbean remains as strong as ever. We are dedicated to providing our customers with a premium travel experience that surpasses expectations,” BA’s Chief Commercial Officer stated.

Speaking on the company’s decision to increase airlift capacity, he said it was because Barbados is viewed as a key destination in their network.

“Our decision to offer double daily flights is driven by the strong demand and our steadfast commitment to Barbados as a key destination in our network. We are dedicated to providing our customers with more flexibility and a greater choice of flights, thereby enhancing their travel experience to this magnificent island.”

