Experience ‘Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway’ With Blue Diamond Resorts: Honoring the King of Reggae

CARIBPR WIRE, MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 15, 2024: In tribute to Jamaica’s Reggae legend, Blue Diamond Resorts presents its latest offering: the ‘Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway,’ a six-night immersive experience designed for guests staying at select all-inclusive resorts in this destination. This sensory journey seamlessly weaves together luxury, music, and the vibrant cultural tapestry of the island. The experience is available in February at their Negril resorts, including Royalton Negril and Hideaway at Royalton Negril, as well as in Montego Bay, encompassing Royalton Blue Waters and the newly opened Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters.

Starting with private transportation from the Montego Bay International Airport to the resort to check in at the lavish Luxury Chairman Ocean Front Suite Diamond Club™ at either Montego Bay or Negril. These opulent sanctuaries offer a haven of comfort, personalized butler service, and private balconies with panoramic ocean views to soak in the natural beauty that inspired the king of reggae’s timeless melodies.

As the sun sets over the Jamaican horizon, a private concert awaits guests on the beach where talented musicians strum the chords of classic reggae hits, creating an intimate ambiance under the starlit Caribbean sky.

Travelers will also experience a unique culinary journey which includes a private dinner in the Chairman Suite, masterfully curated by the Executive Chef with the flavors of Jamaica’s diverse gastronomy. To accentuate the palate, a rum-tasting odyssey hosted by Appleton Estate will give vacationers a glimpse of the rich history and flavors of this world-renowned rum.

Exclusive entertainment options will also be available in the Chairman Suite, featuring a curated playlist to unwind to the rhythm of reggae in the intimate luxury of its accommodations, fully embracing the culture of the destination.

Bookings for the “Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway” at Royalton Luxury Resorts and Hideaway at Royalton Resorts in Jamaica are available until February 29, 2024, with a starting price of $2,625 USD per person per night. Travelers embarking on this journey will be able to travel from February 29 – December 23, 2024.

For more information or to book your stay, contact me***@bl****************.com.

*Package is subject to availability. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply.**Prices are quoted per person, per night, in USD and are subject to change without prior notice. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount.

