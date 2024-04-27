Police appeal for public’s assistance in locating person of interest Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a person of interest and the motor vehicle shown in the photographs.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter, which occurred on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at EZ Mini Mart, Belair, St Philip.

See images below:

If you can identify this person or the motor car, your information will be helpful to TBPS. Persons can contact the Criminal Investigation Department (South) at 418-2609, District ‘C’ Police Station 416-8200/8204, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.