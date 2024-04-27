Police appeal for public’s assistance in locating person of interest Loop Barbados

·4 min read
Home
Local News
Police appeal for public’s assistance in locating person of interest Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Reggae artistes arrive ahead of Barbados Reggae Weekend

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sol Black Rock reopens

Government remains committed to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat

Saturday Apr 27

26°C
Barbados News

The individual is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter, which occurred on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a person of interest and the motor vehicle shown in the photographs. 

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter, which occurred on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at EZ Mini Mart, Belair, St Philip.

See images below:

If you can identify this person or the motor car, your information will be helpful to TBPS. Persons can contact the Criminal Investigation Department (South) at 418-2609, District ‘C’ Police Station 416-8200/8204, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Digicel Barbados promotes inclusivity in new visual ads

Barbados News

3-Day Weather Forecast: Cloudy skies and showers

See also

Barbados News

Police appeal for public’s assistance in locating person of interest

More From

Festivals

Reggae artistes arrive ahead of Barbados Reggae Weekend

UB40 front man Ali Campbell, Jamaicans Sizzla Kaloni and Eric Donaldson arrive in Barbados

Barbados News

CRC to present report to the President by June 30

Director General of Governance, Gail Atkins, said the CRC has been granted another extension to continue its work.

Barbados News

Bajan Triathletes win big at World Development Regional Cup

The Barbadian team copped 7 medals at recently concluded World Triathlon Development Regional Cup in Puerto Rico.