UWI Global Campus announces 2024 CXC/CSEC Summer School Loop Barbados

As part of their ongoing commitment to academic excellence and student success, The UWI Global Campus has launched their highly anticipated CXC Summer School 2024 programme.

Under the theme “Igniting Success, Shaping Futures,” this year’s summer school promises to be the most dynamic and empowering since their ‘comeback’ in 2022, following the COVID-19 break.

Designed to empower students to excel in their CXC examinations and beyond, the CXC Summer School 2024 offers a comprehensive and engaging learning experience unlike any other.

Through a combination of quality instruction, tutorial support, and interactive learning activities, students will have the opportunity to strengthen their skills, deepen their understanding of core concepts, and build the confidence needed to achieve their academic goals.

Key features of the CXC Summer School 2024 include:

• Quality Instruction: The programme is led by experienced educators who are passionate about teaching and dedicated to student success. With their guidance, students will receive a high quality instruction tailored to the latest CXC syllabus.

• Tutorial Support: UWI understands that each student has unique learning needs. This is why instructors will provide support and guidance to help students reach their full potential. Whether they need extra help in a specific subject or want to challenge themselves further, instructors will engage with them to support towards achieving their academic goals.

• Interactive Learning: Engaging in hands-on activities, field trips, group discussions, and collaborative assignments, students will have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-world contexts and develop essential critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

• Proven Results: With a track record of success, the CXC Summer School has helped countless students achieve outstanding results in their examinations. By enrolling in the programme, students can trust that they are receiving sound preparation for their CXC examinations.

“This programme, with the exception of the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now in its 45th year of existence. Its inaugural hosting was held in 1979,” according to Mr Ryan Byer, Head of Site – Barbados, Global Campus Sites.

“It aims to challenge the youth through various activities in seven distinct, yet holistic domains pertaining to literacy and communication, cultural and arts, social, emotional, and physical well-being, learning approaches and cognition, numeracy and mathematics, science and technology.”

He added:

“This year’s programme will not only have an increase in the number of CSEC subject offerings, but also, we have broadened our strategic partnership base of corporate sponsors. In this regard, there are a number of valuable awards and prizes for participants, who not only excel in the academic pursuits, but also in terms of key behavioural attributes.”

Registration for the 2024 CXC Summer School Programme is now open.

To learn more about the programme and make your application, visit www.global.uwi.edu/barbados, email [email protected], or call 430-1120.

SOURCE: UWI Global.