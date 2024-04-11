VIDEO: Grass fire near Cave Land extinguished Loop Barbados

Fire responders were on the scene of an active fire in Cave Land, St Philip, up until moments ago when they extinguished the blaze.

Residents of Cave Land, Collington Drive and areas to the West of the grass fire were affected by smoke and ash.

Members of the Barbados Fire Service responded. The time of call was 9:28 pm tonight, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The response came from the Worthing Fire Station with one water tender and four fire officers under the command of Fire Officer Jason Codrington.