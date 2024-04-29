Pentecostal Fellowship Church co-pastor passes away Loop Barbados

Co-pastor of the Pentecostal Fellowship Church Grace Agatha Reece has passed away.

Greece, formerly of Bridgefield, St Thomas passed away on April 19, 2024.

She was the wife of Pastor Tyrone Reece, mother of Avonda Carrington, Veronica Cox, Ian Reece, and Dwayne Reece, and grand-mother of Toika Forde, Jabarri Greene, Dwaneisha Williams, Iyeshs, Demarco, Demario and Toria Reece, and Zakiyah Bovell. She was also the daughter of the late Idelle Parris, sister of Theodore Turton, Marlene Rudder, Shirley King, Tony and Sonia Boyce, Kenrick Boucher and the late Keith, Harold, Carlton and Jerry Forde, and relative of the Forde, Bowen, Parris, Boyce, Mayers and Reece families.

Greece will be missed dearly by close friends Shirley Mortimer-Harris, Beverley Springer, Vivian Waterman, Cyrilene Marshall, the Pentecostal Fellowship Church family and residents of Bridgefield St Thomas.

Her service of celebration and thanksgiving takes place on Friday, May 3, 2024 at rhe United Pentecostal Council of The Assemblies of Gob, Goodland St Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 1:00 PM. The cortege will then proceed to St James Cemetary for the interment.

The funeral will also be streamed live via www.lyndhurstfuneralhome.com/events/grace-reece.