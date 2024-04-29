UWI edge Kickstart Rush in BFA Premier League derby Loop Barbados

UWI edge Kickstart Rush in BFA Premier League derby
UWI edge Kickstart Rush in BFA Premier League derby

UWI Blackbirds defeated Kickstart Rush 1-0. Wotton FC blank Deacons FC 3-0.

Renaldo Gilkes

6 hrs ago

Niall Reid-Stephen scored the lone important goal that earned the UWI Blackbirds a 1-0 victory over Kickstart Rush and took them level at the top of the BFA Premier League with Weymouth Wales.

The sea-saw battle for top spot in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League continued last Saturday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds edged Kickstart Rush 1-0 to join reigning champions Weymouth Wales at the top of the Premiership table.

The victory took the Blackbirds to 32 points, level with Wales and five games remaining in the league.

It was a keenly contested encounter, but UWI would secure the important victory when their leading goal scorer Niall Reid-Stephen scored his 10th goal of the season the 62nd minute.

Wotton’s T’Shane Lorde registered a brace versus Deacons FC.

Wotton registered their second consecutive win of the week as they easily defeated Deacons FC 3-0.

Former youth national forward T’Shane Lorde was the main menace of the Deacons defense as he scored twice to assist his team’s elevation in the standings.

Khalil Gill sent Wotton ahead in the 50th minute, the Lorde added further daylight between the teams with strikes in the 77th and 88th minutes.

