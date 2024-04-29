Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, April 29, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, surface to low-level confluence along with adequate low-level moisture will maintain some shower activity across the Leewards and northern Windward islands. Elsewhere, a weak surface to low-level trough will affect Barbados and the Windwards triggering a few scattered showers. The mid to upper levels across the region are expected to become drier and more stable as the mid to upper-level moisture moves east of the Lesser Antilles.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with occasional brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with occasional brief isolated light showers.