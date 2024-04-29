Fatal accident on ABC Highway Loop Barbados

Fatal accident on ABC Highway Loop Barbados
The deceased has been identified by a family member as 29 year old Rasheed Shaquille Oneal Austin, of 14 Seagrape Coverly Villages, Christ Church.

Rosemary Forde

April 29, 2024 04:13 AM ET

Barbados has recorded it’s fifth road fatality for 2024.

The single vehicle accident occured at about 12:30 AM, today, Monday, April 29, 2024, along the Adams section of the ABC Highway in the vicinity of its junction with Balls Road, Christ Church.

One male is deceased on the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle. He has been identified by a family member as 29 year old Rasheed Shaquille Oneal Austin, of 14 Seagrape Coverly Villages, Christ Church.

Police explained that the vehicle was travelling in an easterly direction towards the airport, “when for some reason, still under investigation,” it left the carriageway to its offside, struck a utility pole, and a tree before it overturned in the ditch.

One other male occupant was extricated by personnel from the Barbados Fire Service before being transported by an ambulance for medical attention. However, at the time of leaving the scene, that individual was said to be unconscious and critical.

The road has been cordoned to protect the scene whilst investigations are ongoing and police officers have diverted vehicular traffic at the roundabout at Newton, Christ Church.

Investigations are ongoing.

