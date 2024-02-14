District C Police Station temporarily closed Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to inform the public that the operations at the District ‘C’ Police Station, St Philip is currently temporarily closed as a result of on-going refurbishment to the physical plant.

The operations at the station will be officially relocated to the District ‘B’ Police Station, Boarded Hall, St George from Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The public is advised that the telephone numbers remain the same, which are 416-8200, 416-8201 or 416-8204.

TBPS assures that the public will be informed as soon as normal operations resume.