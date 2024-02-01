Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI international retainer contract Loop Barbados

Cricket West Indies has upgraded Shamar Joseph’s franchise contract to an international retainer contract, a move that follows the fast bowler’s remarkable performance in the historic Test victory over Australia on Sunday at the Gabba, where he took 7 for 68.

The seven-wicket performance followed a five-wicket effort in his debut Test in Adelaide, a feat that notably featured the dismissal of Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket.

Enoch Lewis, CWI director and chair of the cricket development and performance committee, emphasised the importance of recognising Joseph’s extraordinary talent and dedication that played a pivotal role in the recent triumph at the Gabba.

“As exhilarated as we are, it is also dutiful to elevate Shamar Joseph to a CWI international retainer contract,” Enoch Lewis, CWI director and chair of the cricket development and performance committee, said. “His extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication serve as the cornerstone of our team’s recent triumph at the Gabba, and such promise merits its due recognition. Shamar has not just been rewarded with a retained contract; he has earned it.”

Miles Bascombe, the director of cricket, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Shamar’s elevation to a CWI International retainer contract reflects his potential and the bright future ahead for West Indies cricket. We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double-down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available.”

Holder is returning from shoulder surgery. During the recent Super50 Cup, he secured four wickets in four games.

West Indies’ international retainers for 2023-24: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.