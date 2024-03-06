Former national basketball player remembered as a ‘remarkable soul’ Loop Barbados

Former national basketball player, Shakira Shorey, has succumbed to cervical cancer.

Shorey, who was the Second Vice President of the Barbados Amateur Basketball Association (BABA), was battling stage four cervical cancer.

She was first diagnosed in 2015, and was in remission 2017 until the cancer aggressively returned in 2023. Shorey launched a GoFundMe campaign last year aimed at supporting her treatment abroad. The campaign successfully raised CAD $18,577.

“I have a 10-year-old daughter who is my motivation to do all that I can do to get healthy and stay healthy. Cancer is a disease I would not wish upon anyone,” she said in her post at the time.

The 39-year-old’s death has shaken the BABA, who cancelled their Tuesday and Thursday games after news of her passing.

“On behalf of the Executive and wider basketball community, we send our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her daughter Sariah, other family members and friends.

Shakira was an integral part of the association in her various administrative roles, as a player and game official. She will be missed unconditionally,” said the BABA in a statement.

Describing Shorey as a “remarkable soul” and referring to her significant contributions on the national women’s team, the Barbados Olympics Association (BOA) added that her presence will be missed.

“Her passion for the game and dedication to the Barbadian sporting community will be eternally remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace,” the BOA stated in a media release.