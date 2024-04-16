Public invited to free health fair Loop Barbados

Fitness enthusiasts and others aiming to stay healthy are being invited to a free Sports and Health Fair being hosted at the Garrison Savannah this Saturday, April 20, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The event, which will be held under the theme “It’s A Family Affair”, is being hosted by The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, National Task Force on Wellness, and National Senior Games.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS)

Among the activities for the day will be health checks, exhibition games, culinary demonstrations, and food and product sampling. Participants can expect loads of fun, games, prizes, and surprises. There will also be dance fit sessions and run and walk exercises around the Garrison.

Interested persons are asked to contact 256-4263 for for further information.

Members of the public are reminded that the National Senior Games will be held from May 5 to May 20, with the finals of the track and field events taking place at the Usain Bolt Complex, on May 18,19, and 20.