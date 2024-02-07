St Peter man found dead, police investigating Loop Barbados

St Peter man found dead, police investigating
St Peter man found dead, police investigating

After the body of a St Peter man was found in a track on Wednesday, police are appealing for the public’s assistance with the fatal shooting investigation. 

Around 7:45 am on today, February 7, the District E Police received a report that a body of an adult male was discovered in track in Gays, Boscobelle, St Peter. 

Officers responded to the area and discovered the unresponsive body of a male with what appeared to be a gun shot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Medical Doctor and was later identified as 48-year-old Ron Alvin Bowen of the same address. 

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident, to kindly contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) at 419-1730 or 419-1737, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any Police Station.

