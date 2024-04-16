Drug Service: No shortage of insulin Loop Barbados

The Barbados National Drug Formulary (BNDF) is informing the public that there is no shortage of any therapeutic class of insulin on island. However, due to supply challenges, there is currently a scarce supply of Humulin 70/30.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, through the Barbados Drug Service (BDS), endeavours to provide an uninterrupted supply of quality insulin products for all residents of Barbados at an affordable cost.

On the Barbados National Drug Formulary (BNDF), as shown in Tables 1. and 2., there are currently thirteen brands of insulin available to all beneficiaries. Patients are advised that in the event they are unable to source Humulin 70/30 they should consult with their physicians regarding the selection of a suitable comparable product.

To ensure the long-term continuous care of all insulin dependent diabetics and the financial viability of the national programme, there has been a policy decision to institute protocol changes in the maximum quantity of insulin pens for which the BDS will cover the cost.

The Barbados Drug Service will pay for a maximum of two (2) pens per client per month, for each allowed therapeutic class or classes. The protocols for all other insulins remain the same as outlined in Table 2.

The change in protocols will not prevent a client from receiving an adequate amount of insulin to treat their condition, as comparable options are available in every therapeutic class of insulin.

The exceptions to the new protocol are visually impaired persons and persons 18 years of age and under. The BDS will continue to provide a monthly maximum of four (4) Apidra Solostar pens and/or five (5) of the other pens, listed in Table 1., for these two categories of persons filling their prescriptions in the government pharmacies only.

Table 1.Insulin Pens and Cartridges available on the Barbados National Drug Formulary.

Therapeutic ClassBrand NameActive IngredientPackage SizeNew Protocol Maximum18 yrs and Under*Visually Impaired*All other BeneficiariesRapid-acting InsulinApidra Solostar 100U/ml InjInsulin Glulisine3ml pre-filled pen4*4*2Novorapid Flexpens 100U/mlInsulin Aspart3ml pre-filled pen5*5*2Premix- Intermediate-acting Insulin/Rapid-acting InsulinNovomix 70/30 FlexpensInsulin Aspart Protamine/Insulin Aspart3ml pre-filled pen5*5*2

Long-acting Insulin

Lantus Solostar 100U/ml InjInsulin Glargine3ml pre-filled pen5*5*2Levemir Pen 100U/ml Inj

*Facilitated in Government Pharmacies Only.

Table 2. Insulin Vials available on the Barbados National Drug Formulary.

Therapeutic ClassBrand NameActive IngredientPackage SizeProtocol Maximum for all BeneficiariesRapid-acting InsulinHumalog 100U/ml InjInsulin Lispro10ml vial5Apidra 100U/ml InjInsulin Glulisine10ml vial5Fast-acting InsulinHumulin-R 100U/mlInsulin Rapid10ml vial5Novolin-R 100U/mlInsulin Rapid10ml vial5Intermediate-acting/Fast-acting InsulinHumulin 70/30 InjInsulin Isphane/Insulin Regular10ml vial5Novolin 70/30 InjInsulin Isphane/Insulin Regular10ml vial5Intermediate-acting InsulinHumulin-N 100U/ml InjInsulin Isophane10ml vial5Novolin-N 100U/ml InjInsulin Isophane10ml vial5Long-acting InsulinLantus 100U/ml Inj Insulin Glargine10ml vial

5

