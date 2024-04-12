Weather Report: Cloudy skies with light to moderate showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, April 12, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the shear line will continue to affect the Leewards and northern Windwards before eventually dipping southward to affect Barbados and much of the Windward Islands. With the southward shift in activity, Barbados and the Windward Islands can expect occasionally cloudy skies and some light to moderate showers mainly during the night.

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light showers.