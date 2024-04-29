Barbados signs solar street lamps agreement with China Loop Barbados

Some roads across Barbados will soon be better lit following a donation of 180 solar lamps from the Hunan Province of the People’s Republic of China to the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW).

The Handover Agreement for Donating Solar Lamps by Hunan Province, China, to MTW was signed on Monday, April 22, 2024, during a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Santia Bradshaw, by the Governor of Hunan Provincial People’s Government of China, Mao Weiming, and his delegation.

During the visit, Minister Bradshaw acknowledged the longstanding relations between Barbados and China and expressed gratitude for the many areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Emphasising the donation signalled another area where both nations could deepen relations, she thanked the Governor and his delegation for the contribution.

“Street lighting is a critical area of road infrastructure that needs to be enhanced in Barbados. These solar lamps will assist MTW in being better able to light our roads and ensure they are safe. This benefits not only Barbadians but visitors to this island as well. We are grateful for your support and the donation of 180 solar lamps, as we work to improve traffic safety across the island,” Minister Bradshaw said, adding that the Government Electrical Engineering Department (GEED) had worked with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Barbados to ensure the solar lamps met the specifications needed on island.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that MTW was not new to working with the People’s Republic of China, as the Ministry had benefitted from a BDS $230 million loan from the Exim Bank of China to fund the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Project.

Ministry officials work closely with the China National Complete Plant Import and Export Corporation Limited (COMPLANT). The firm is responsible for executing the road project in association with Barbadian artisans, contractors, and engineers. She also said the Transport Board is set to benefit from a donation of 50 electric buses from China.

Governor Mao Weiming said the Hunan Province in central China, which has a population of 78 million, is known for agriculture, renewable energy, and manufacturing, specifically in the area of construction machinery.

He stated he was pleased to witness “an enduring friendship” between the two countries. The Governor proposed that the solar lights could be installed in one district so they could be monitored to inform future cooperation.

He further remarked that Barbados shows potential for developing solar and wind energy. Minister Bradshaw agreed renewable energy was an area where greater cooperation could be fostered.

The Handover Agreement for Donating Solar Lamps by Hunan Province, China, to MTW was signed by the Permanent Secretary of MTW, Andrew Gittens, and the Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office, Hunan Provincial People’s Government, Xu Zhengxian.

Parliamentary Secretary of MTW, Dr. Romel Springer, and Chief Electrical Officer of GEED, Tyrone White, attended the courtesy call and signing.

The Chinese delegation comprised the Secretary-General of Hunan Provincial People’s Government, Qu Hai; the Director General, Department of Finance of Hunan Province, Liu Wenjie; the Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, Shen Yumou, and the Division Chief General Office of Hunan Provincial Government, Wang Kai.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).