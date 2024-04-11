Cyber Diplomacy: Collaboration to protect critical infrastructure Loop Barbados

– by Marc Asturias

In an era where cyber threats loom large over the global landscape and threaten to affect our livelihood and well-being, the Eastern Caribbean emerges as an example of why collaboration is needed to achieve cyber resilience.

In other words, the region is a prime blueprint to be able to recover quickly from a cyberattack, especially to our critical infrastructures—electricity, potable water, communications, food distribution systems, and other vital sectors.

The question however is, can Barbados survive a “cyberhurricane” and return to normal life quickly?

Guided by the principles of cyber diplomacy, nations in the Eastern Caribbean, including Barbados, have been at the forefront of regional efforts to bolster cybersecurity and cyber resilience. These efforts are pivotal, not just for securing the digital infrastructures of the nations in this region, but also for safeguarding the economy and the privacy of citizens.

The Eastern and Southern Caribbean (ESC) region, as highlighted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has made significant strides in digital transformation, laying strong digital ecosystems’ foundations since 2008. Collaboration efforts through organizations such as CARICOM, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and the Organization of American States (OAS) have been key to progress, but more progress is needed to address Critical Infrastructure needs, cybersecurity, and cybercrime, recognizing them as essential pillars to support the secure digitalization of public services and protect against vulnerabilities.

The most recent “2020 Cybersecurity Report” by the Inter-American Development Bank and the Organization of American States brings to light the broader challenges and progress in Latin America and the Caribbean, emphasizing the vital role of cybersecurity in economic growth and sustainability while underscoring the importance of human rights in cybersecurity initiatives. This report highlighted regional strengths and areas for growth, and while many accomplishments have taken place in the last four years, there is much to be accomplished given the advancement of technology, which can only be achieved through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). These partnerships facilitate a synergistic approach to cyber defence, combining governmental oversight with the agility and innovation of the private sector. Through such collaborations, Barbados and its neighbours can better protect critical infrastructure, which is essential for maintaining national security, economic stability, and public trust.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) with sector leaders like Fortinet are pivotal. Fortinet dominates the cybersecurity market in Latin America and the Caribbean, holding over 70 per cent market share. Its vast sensor network offers real-time data analysed by AI and ML, crucial for defending critical infrastructure.

Additionally, Fortinet’s free online cybersecurity training helps bridge the IT talent gap, accessible at training.fortinet.com. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility between governments, the private sector, universities, and private citizens. PPPs empower local governments to better protect against cyber threats. Barbados and the region are not alone, as global best practices can be leveraged by such partnerships, which can shape laws and policies, create Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAO), bolster CERTs and CSIRT, as well as put in place international standards and frameworks in place to protect the lifelines that we all depend on.

The National Security Council (NSC) of Barbados and the Regional Security System (RSS), headquartered in Barbados play critical roles in national and regional cybersecurity efforts to accelerate the region towards additional cybersecurity and cyber resilience, which is vital to every country and citizen. While cyber diplomacy increases collaboration and regional interoperability between member states, governments can collaborate with the private sector, including cybersecurity companies, internet service providers, financial institutions, telecommunications companies, critical infrastructure operators, and with universities to enhance cyber resilience and protect against threats to their digital infrastructures and critical national assets. This model of cooperation and partnership serves as an exemplary framework to address the challenges of cybersecurity, showcasing the undeniable truth that unity and collaboration are key.

Let’s prepare for those “cyber-hurricanes” together.

Biography

Marc Asturias serves as Vice President of Marketing and Government Vertical for Fortinet, leveraging over three decades of business experience. In this role, he also oversees the company’s market development for the public sector in the region. Asturias has a strong track record in leading large-scale marketing and relationship-building programs, and in establishing Public-Private Partnerships in Latin America focused on cybersecurity.

Asturias is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Defense Foundation / Inter-American Defense Board – Organization of American States. He serves as Fortinet’s chief interlocutor to the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum for the U.S. Department of Commerce and as a representative on two working groups for the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace. Asturias is one of the executive sponsors for the Fortinet Veterans Program, assisting military veterans successfully transition to the private sector, as well as an executive member of Fortinet’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.