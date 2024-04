Motorists are advised that the road at Walkers St George will be closed from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, today, Friday, April 26, 2024.

This is to allow the team from the Golden Ridge Depot of the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) to pour concrete into the retaining structure currently being built to restore the broken road edge.

MTW encourages persons to use alternate routes where possible, and thanks residents and road users for their cooperation.