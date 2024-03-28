Barbados Reggae Weekend to bring four days of vibes Loop Barbados

The National Botanical Gardens will transform into the Reggae Gardens from April 26 to 29 for the inaugural Barbados Reggae Weekend.

With an extensive all-star lineup of reggae and dancehall acts, director of the Barbados Reggae Weekend, Ryan Brathwaite, assures that patrons can look forward to “quality entertainment.”

The Barbados Reggae Weekend (BRW) steps into the “big shoes” of the Barbados Reggae Festival, which has provided two decades of top-notch shows.

“We want Barbadians to enjoy quality events, quality reggae events in the month of April, which they have traditionally enjoyed for the last 20 years, and we know that with events come a lot of economic activity for artistes, service providers, vendors, and entrepreneurs who apply their trades. All of that economic activity comes out of events and we wanted to make sure that persons do not miss out on that opportunity this year,” Brathwaite said at the official launch at Sandals Barbados on March 27.

During his remarks, the BRW director expressed that the promoters were committed to providing esteemed events that “Barbados will benefit from and be proud of”.

He added that since news broke about the four-day event, there has been fierce interest not only within the Caribbean but from as far as Africa.

However, interested parties within the Caribbean have an advantage – InterCaribbean Airlines will offer a Reggae Weekend special in April.

Barbados Reggae Weekend kicks off on April 26 with the Legends of Reggae concert featuring Eric Donaldson, Admiral Tibet, Pinchers, and Sanchez. The nostalgia of the early 2000s and nineties will be spurred by the Bajan old dub session led by Lil Rick, Kid Site, Peter Ram and Natahlee.

The Showdown is scheduled for April 27, boasting of beloved artistes such as Sizzla, Chronic Law, Byron Messia, Kranium, Jah Vinci, and Barbados’ Brutal Crankstar.

On April 28 is Reggae in the Gardens featuring headliner UB40, Queen Ifrica, Ghost, Masicka, Tessanne Chin and Morgan Heritage who will host a special tribute to the late Peetah Morgan.

The weekend concludes on April 29 with Reggae Wavez – The Cruise on MC Buccaneer and MC Inspire.

Tickets are available via www.ticketlinkz.com. The first 1,000 patrons to attend each event will have a chance to win BBD 9,000.