Man killed in accident on Carnival Monday in Trinidad Loop Barbados

A 29-year-old man was killed in an accident along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Trinidad on Carnival Monday.

The victim has been identified as Quilon Rostant of Orange Field Road in Chase Village.

According to reports, around 5am two vehicles were involved in a road traffic accident along the highway in the vicinity of the Ato Boldon Stadium.

One of the cars, which was proceeding north, reportedly crossed the median, and came into contact with the other car which was on the southbound lane.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

However, Rostant, who was a passenger in one of the cars, suffered fatal wounds.

He died on the scene.

A team of officers led by Insp Doodnath and Insp Mohan responded.