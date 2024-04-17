Barbados Meteorological Services monitors dust haze Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring a large plume of dust haze in the far eastern Atlantic.

In a statement issued yesterday, Tuesday, April 16, the BMS said that they are no advisories or warnings in effect for Barbados on this event, but this one may be issued from either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Potential Impacts:

Skies may appear slightly yellowish during the day and a reduction in visibility due to dust haze is likely over land and marine areas from as early as late Friday. These conditions are expected to persist this weekend and into early next week.

What Should You Do:

The public is encouraged to minitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for futher updates in the coming days. Advice provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be followed.

This statement was issued at 3:30 PM yesterday, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 and will be updated if conditions warrant.

SOURCE: Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS).