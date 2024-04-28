Oistins EVR centre closure Loop Barbados

Barbados News
Barbados Licensing Authority’s EVR centre closed temporarily to allow for construction to take place within the carpark.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

Barbados Licensing Authority Electronic Vehicle Registration centre in Oistins, Christ Church.

The Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) is advising the public that the Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) centre in Oistins carpak, is closed until Wednesday, May 8.

This is to allow for construction to take place within the carpark.

The EVR centres in the carpark of the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Wildey, St Michael and in the carpark of the National Cultural Foundation, West Terrace, St James, will remain open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. 

However, the centres will be closed on Sunday, April 28, Monday, April 29 and Wednesday, May 1, to observe the national holidays.

The BLA apologized for the convenience caused amd thanked the public for its patience and understanding.

