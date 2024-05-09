Weather Report: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, surface to low-level confluence along with lingering low-level moisture will continue to affect the Leewards and the extreme northern Windwards generating occasionally cloudy skies with some scattered showers. At the same time a gradual decrease in mid to upper-level instability across the region is expected as the mid to upper-level trough moves further eastward. Elsewhere, a surface to low-level ridge will be dominant. This feature along with a dry low-level environment will ensure mostly fair skies.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.