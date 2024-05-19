Renowned photographer Charles Grant has died Loop Barbados

Veteran photographer Charles Grant has passed away.

Before the term ‘photojournalist’ was coined, Grant was telling complete stories to Barbados and the world with his pictures.

Attached to the Nation Publishing Company, Grant was a cut above all other photographers with his foresight and sharp focus, but he never missed a moment to teach someone else a trick of the trade or a hack on the job, whether young journalist or fellow photographer.

Grant passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2024, after a period of illness.

He was 78 years old at the time of his passing. His death was confirmed by family members.