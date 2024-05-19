Charles Grant’s legacy will live on – PM Mottley pays tribute Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Charles Grant developed a lasting legacy with his talent, passion and photos.

See the prime minister’s full tribute to the veteran photojournalist who passed away at age 78 on Saturday, May 18, 2024, below:

It is difficult to capture in words the impact Charles Grant has had on the development of journalism in Barbados.

Quite literally, his passing marks the end of an era in photojournalism as for decades, his ability to capture the essence of Barbados in photography brought our island’s stories to life. And through his lens, Bajans saw their country in a profound and intimate way, gaining insights into our development and history that only his unique perspective could provide.

I dare say that Charles Grant’s legacy extended beyond his remarkable body of work he produced during his time at The Nation Newspaper. Such was the character of the man that he ensured the knowledge and skills he gained over the years were passed onto future generations of journalists, having mentored and inspired many of today’s top journalists.

In an era where the integrity of information is easily threatened and compromised, I hope Charles Grant’s legacy can serve as a reflection point for future journalists, media workers and the public, to understand and appreciate the value of this critically important profession.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Charles’ family; his children Sandy, Charles and Cherrie and their eight siblings, the extended family, loved ones, friends and media colleagues. I pray you find comfort in knowing that his spirit and contributions will live on through the many lives he touched and the powerful images he captured. In fact, such was his influence that it led to three of his children following in his footsteps.

If photos are indeed worth a thousand words, then the legacy of Charles Grant will be spoken of for years to come.