Barbados and China collaborate based on mutual respect and sincerity Loop Barbados

Mutual respect, cooperation and sincerity are the basic principles upon which the relationship between Barbados and the People’s Republic of China has been built.

China’s Ambassador to Barbados, Yan Xiusheng, stressed this on Thursday, May 16, during an activity at the Chinese Embassy to mark 47 years of diplomatic relations between Barbados and China.

Ambassador Xiusheng said the two countries have continuously deepened their engagements with fruitful cooperation across various areas of mutual interest and noted that China-Barbados relations “are at its best in history”, with both sides deepening cooperation through people-to-people exchanges, agriculture, development assistance, and education.

This, he added, is based on the one-China principle, and the Chinese Government highly appreciates the steadfast stance of the Barbadian Government in upholding the one-China principle, which supports China’s reunification efforts and maintains peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

China’s most recent development assistance includes signing an agreement to construct the national stadium, completing the Sam Lord’s Castle Wyndham Hotel, China-Aid Centre for Food Security, and the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Project.

“China is willing to work with Barbados to continuously promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries, deepen political mutual trust, enhance cooperation in various fields, and continue to understand and support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns.

“Together, we aim to expand and enrich the content of our friendly relations, jointly uphold multilateralism … promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and advance towards a bright future of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for the world,” Ambassador Xiusheng stated.

Chief Information Officer at the Barbados Government Information Service, Tyson Henry, spoke about the cooperative beneficial relationship the department is having with the People’s Republic of China and thanked the Chinese Government for its “unwavering commitment” to helping modernise the department’s approach to communications.

He said this is necessary in today’s digital age, where clear and modern communication strategies are essential. “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, effective communication is paramount. We at the GIS recognise the importance of leveraging modern technology and innovative strategies to better connect with our citizens, locally and in the diaspora.

“Just last year, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Guangzhou with the esteemed Xinhua News Agency, and I am pleased to say this groundbreaking agreement has already started bearing fruit. As I speak, two talented Information Officers are honing their skills in Beijing, participating in a vital workshop. I’m confident they will return equipped to further enhance our communication capabilities,” Henry stated.

The Chief Information Officer said he is optimistic that the relationship between the department, and by extension the island with China will continue to blossom, leading to even more fruitful collaborations that will benefit both nations.

Also highlighting the fruitful relations with the People’s Republic of China were the President of the Association for Barbados-China Friendship, Dr DeLisle Worrell; former Ambassador of Barbados to China, Dr. Chelston Brathwaite; and Co-Director of the Confucius Institute, The University of the West Indies, David Bulbulia.

Barbados and China established diplomatic relations on May 30, 1977.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).