Traffic management for BLP picnic on Monday Loop Barbados

Barbados News

Rosemary Forde

45 minutes ago

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) will be hosting their annual May Day Picnic from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2024 at the Barclays Park, Ermie Bourne Highway, St Andrew.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) advised members of the public that there will be heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic, traversing the area on the day in question and will impact on regular traffic flow. 

The road will be open to the public and parking will be allowed on the verge. 

The travelling public is asked to exercise caution while traversing the area and comply with the directions of police officers. 

In addition, there is to be no, indiscriminate parking, as this will not be tolerated.

TBPS apologized for the anticipated traffic flow disruptions and thanks the public for their cooperation in this matter.

