Senior Games watch party this Sunday and Monday Loop Barbados

Members of the public are being invited to the track and field watch party of the National Senior Games today, Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20.

The watch party will take place from 4:00 PM, at the Flash Zone Bar in Black Rock, St Michael, as well as, Bubba’s Sports Bar in Rockley, Christ Church.

Persons who attend in crowds of six or more will have the opportunity to win brandy, beer, wings and much more.

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs also encouraged persons to wear red and blue for discounts.