Weather Report: Clear skies and clouds, few brief isolated showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, April 15, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, as a low-level trough exits the eastern Caribbean, surface-to-low-level moisture trailing the trough will maintain cloudy skies and occasional brief showers across the northern half of the island chain. Meanwhile, Barbados and the central Windwards will remain under the influence of the ridge pattern experiencing a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated showers. Meanwhile, across the extreme southern Windwards, surface to low-level moisture is likely to trigger a few passing showers over that area.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.