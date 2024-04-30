BMS warns of “chopping sea conditions” on western coastlines Loop Barbados

·5 min read
BMS warns of "choppy sea conditions" on western coastlines Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Public advised to use beaches with a lifeguard present.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is advising the public of the gradual deterioration of marine conditions along the western coastline of Barbados.

These conditions are associated with an area of low pressure located in the central North Atlantic. 

These conditions are predicted to persist through Thursday evening, May 2, 2024 with improvement expected thereafter.

There  are  no  marine  advisories  or warnings  in  effect  for  Barbados.

Potential Impacts

Choppy sea conditions mainly along the western coastlines of Barbados stretching from Six Mens, St. Peter southward to Brighton Beach.

What you should do

The public is advised to use beaches with a lifeguard present.Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM, and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for any further updates. Additionally, advice and warnings provided by the National Conservation Commission should be followed.

Discussion

Data observed through the BMS’s Unmanned Service Vehicles (USVs) confirm northerly swell heights of 1.0m to 1.5m. Any further significant deterioration could result in the issuance of an advisory or warning for western coastlines.

