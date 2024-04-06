Ministry to meet with Lester Vaughan School students’ parents Loop Barbados

Concerned parents and guardians who have been awaiting a meeting to discuss the Lester Vaughan School (LVS) challenges with the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training can rest easy now as a date, time and location has been set and disclosed.

In a release from the Ministry’s Communications Consultant has advised, the rescheduled meeting with the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training and parents and guardians of students at the Lester Vaughan School will now be held on Friday, April 5, at 3pm at Queen’s College.

With some guardians, the LVS Parent-Teacher Association and the teacher union reportedly worried about those who cannot travel to that location and at that time because of other commitments or limitations, the Ministry has listened. The statement said, “For those parents who are unable to attend the meeting in-person, a link will be provided to facilitate virtual attendance. The meeting will be chaired by the Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, and will have in attendance other Ministry officials, Principal of the school, Mrs. Suzette Holder, the Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr Donley Carrington, and Air Quality Expert, Mr. Ian Weekes who conducted the environmental tests at the school plant.”

Weekes who authored the most recent air quality report is to make a presentation on his findings and will answer any additional questions or concerns raised.

The Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Health, who both performed assessments at the school, will also be represented at the meeting.

The Ministry of Education encouraged all parents “to make every effort to attend this very important meeting as we work to strengthen our relationship with partners and seek to chart the way forward in the interest of our nation’s children.”

The Ministry has also assured the parents and guardians who can only attend via the online medium that there will be no capacity issue.