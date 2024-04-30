Weather Report: Partly sunny, occasional brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a weak surface to low-level ridge pattern will briefly dominate across Barbados and the central Windward islands where skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy. The Leewards and northern Windward Islands will remain under a mostly confluent pattern supporting occasional cloudiness and a few scattered showers. A gradual increase in instability will be evident across the southern Windwards as an area of convergence moves into the area. This activity will eventually move across Barbados and the central Windwards overnight.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with the occasional brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.