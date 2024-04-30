Senator: Entertainment events good for Barbados’ economy Loop Barbados

Minister in Economic Affairs and Investment, Senator Chad Blackman, is highlighting the positive effects of entertainment events on Barbados’ economy.

He pinpointed economic growth through job creation, revenue generation, and the development of related sectors such as tourism and advertising.

We want to come and do business with Barbados because Barbados seems to be the place to be

Speaking during the inaugural Caribbean Music Festival which took place at the Farley Hill National Park, St Peter, on Sunday, April 28, Senator Blackman commended the organisers who were able to attract persons from all across the world, to Barbados.

“First of all, I really want to really commend the organisers for this. It has been a tremendous level of support from the country, but more importantly and even more commendable, is the fact that they’ve been able to attract persons from around the world to come, persons from Europe, Africa, North America, as far as Asia.”

And in terms of the cast of promoters who came together to make the event a reality, he added, “But more relative to the actual event itself, young people in Barbados have a lot of talent, not just in terms of performing but also being able to put on events and Barbados being a destination that is a world-class destination, and being able to attract this level of excitement is really, really testament to what is going on in the country. People are eager for not just entertaining events but also how can we showcase Barbados to the world, and this event is one such event.”

The Junior Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment disclosed that there has been a high level of growth in the economy, due to events such as the Caribbean Music Festival and others being hosted over the weekend.

“So all in all, we’re starting to see a high level of growth in the economy and this weekend, all the different events is really testament to that. Events like this put Barbados more on the international market, not only in entertainment but as a place of business. I can tell you a number of artists who are here and also who are watching the advertising have actually reached out and said you know, ‘We want to come and do business with Barbados because Barbados seems to be the place to be,’ and therefore it really raises our profile on many many levels.”

Lauding the promoters and young persons in the entertainment sector in general, the Minister stated that government was committed to working with these persons going forward.

“The government is committed to working with the entertainment sector, young people and the international community to really help us to project in a way forward.”

Barbados-Africa connection

Minister Blackman further stated that he was thrilled to see Barbados strengthening its ties with Africa, as he noted the high demand for direct flights to the island from various parts of the continent.

“The other aspect I am proud of is the fact that we’re now also tapping in even further to the African market. Barbados, as you know, is a country with a rich history and over the last couple years you would have seen the government start to deepen ties with Africa more. In the coming year or so, you’re going to see a lot more engagement with countries not only in West Africa but in East Africa, and there’s a big demand for flights coming here from Kenya, from Nigeria and Rwanda.”

He also stated that the Global Supply Chair Forum and cricket World Cup Finals, which will both be hosted over the next two months, is really a testament that Barbados is now the “destination” of choice.

“When you look for example, next month in May, Barbados is going to be the host of the Global Supply Chain Forum, the month after that we have the T20 World Cup finals, it’s really the destination to be, and we really have to be proud as Bajans going forward.”