Damien Debarge Wilkinson, 38, alias ‘BUSSA’ of Jordans Lane, St Michael, who was the subject of a Wanted Man bulletin issued on Thursday, February 8, is now in custody.

On Friday, March 15, he was arrested and brought into custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.