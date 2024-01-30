UWI Cave Hill staff out of offices; still no $1500 nor raises Loop Barbados

The staff at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill campus are off the job.

In a show of solidarity, staff members are out of office and after gathering by the 3Ws Pavillion, have marched in unity to the Administration Office to let it be known that industrial action has ensued.

Loop understands the members of staff unionized under the Barbados Workers Union (BWU) received correspondence on the afternoon of Monday, January 29, 2024, from their representative informing that their expectations have not been met. The action taken this morning pertains to the fact that unlike other government workers, the UWI staff have yet to receive the tax-free one-off BBD $1,500 payment promised to all public sector workers. Additionally, this cohort was also promised a six-per cent salary increase over two years.

The promises were made in Parliament some 10 months ago, March 2023. Now, almost one year later, the UWI staff are still waiting.

The BWU letter to the UWI members states: “We wish to inform you that further to our email of January 16, 2024, no response has been received from the University nor from the Ministry of Finance regarding the promised one-off payment and increase in salary.”

In the letter, the General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union Toni Moore invited all members to a meeting today, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9am by the 3Ws Pavillion to discuss the next course of action.

Loop understands that today’s withdrawal of labour is only step one in the plan to get the outstanding matters settled.