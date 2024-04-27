Barbados launches new 24-hour mental health hotline Loop Barbados

Barbadians now have a 24-hour national mental health hotline, Lifeline Barbados. It was officially launched yesterday, Friday, April 26, at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Frank Walcott Building, Culloden Road, St Michael.

The hotline, which is believed to be the only one in the Caribbean is being run by the Ministry of Health, was soft-launched on February 1, this year, but only operated from 2:00 PM until 6:00 AM, including holidays. Since then, Lifeline Barbados, which can be accessed by dialing 536-4500, has received over 300 calls from persons seeking help.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael, said since the COVID-19 pandemic, twice as many persons have sought out mental health services at government polyclinics compared to pre-COVID-19 years.

He noted the spate of suicides in recent years was also a cause for concern, though he pointed out that Barbados’ suicide rate was below the estimated global average.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness and, by extension, our Government, is very cognisant that suicide and self-harm continue to be serious health and societal issues all across the world.”

“As the Ministry charged with the mandate of promoting the health and well-being of our citizens, all the while improving their quality of life and securing their future, the Ministry of Health and Wellness sought to immediately address the wide ranging concerns relating to mental health by seeking to positively improve the overall emotional wellness of our citizens,” he stated.

Ishmael said the hotline is based on international best practice and guidelines and it is anticipated that the service will further enhance Barbados’ national response to mental health challenges, allowing for immediate and appropriate interventions and follow-up.

The hotline is currently staffed by 15 persons, comprising one hotline manager, four shift supervisors and 10 hotline operators.

The Minister further explained that the entire hotline staff had been trained to perform critical functions. With the support of the Pan American Health Organization, the Ministry engaged the services of an international consultant to develop standard operating procedures and to train the staff in helpline crisis intervention techniques.

The operators have also been trained in active listening skills and are equipped to deal with calls from children and those related to abuse or sexual harassment.

Additionally, Minister Ishmael said all hotline staff will be required to adhere to strict ethical standards and practices, which require them “to act fairly and equitably, treat all clients equally and with respect, and to uphold the dignity and rights of each and every caller”.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the collection of any personal and health information will be in accordance with the relevant principles set out in the Data Protection Act 2019.

The Health Minister also disclosed that a synopsis of the calls received from the hotline, to date, revealed that persons were calling with complaints relative to anxiety, depression, social issues, personal matters, financial challenges, and even suicide ideation.

He said the calls related to suicide ideation were categorised as low risk, while there were several calls from persons who simply wanted to speak to someone or just needed to vent.

PAHO/WHO Representative, Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Countries, Dr Amalia Del Riego, said yesterday’s launch was a “commendable step” towards enhancing mental health resilience in Barbados and underscored the commitment of Government to prioritise mental health as a key component of public health.

“PAHO/WHO is proud to support this initiative, recognising its potential to transform mental health service delivery in Barbados and set a benchmark for other Caribbean nations. It signifies a collective commitment to leaving no one behind in their health journey.”

She added:

“l encourage everyone to make use of this important resource. There is no shame in reaching out when you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, or hopeless. Call the helpline, they will be able to give you the guidance you need. Remember, there is no health without mental health.”

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).