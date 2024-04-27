Weather Report: Cloudy skies, occasional light showers Loop Barbados

The region will continue to observe a few passing showers as under occasionally cloudy skies.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, April 27, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the region will continue to observe a few passing showers as under occasionally cloudy skies as low-level perturbations continue to traverse the eastern Caribbean. A low-level trough will move into the Leewards overnight causing light to moderate showers. In the upper level across the area mentioned above, an upper-level jet embedded within a southwesterly wind flow along with moisture and instability will likely generate possible thunderstorm activity during the night.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

