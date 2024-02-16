‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for robbery Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the man in this sketch, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery of a German national, which occurred between 1 pm and 1:30 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Any person, who may be able to identify and who may know the whereabouts of this person, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D) at the Oistins Police Station, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2609/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The subject is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised to exercise caution.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.