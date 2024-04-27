Walk against child abuse on today Loop Barbados

Child Abuse, Prevention and Awareness Month comes to a close today, Saturday, April 27, with a walk against child abuse and neglect.

The Child Abuse Prevention Walk, which is being hosted by the Child Care Board (CCB), will start at Dover Playing Field, Dover, Christ Church, at 8:30 AM.

It will travel in a northerly direction along Bath Village to the junction of Bath Village and St Lawrence Main Road (Highway 7). Making a right turn at the junction, walkers will travel along Highway 7 to the Police Station in Oistins, Christ Church.

The CCB is encouraging Barbadians and visitors alike to come out and walk for the cause. Patrons are encouraged to wear blue in support of the month and comfortable shoes, and to bring their water bottles.

Child Abuse, Prevention and Awareness Month was being held under the theme: Our children deserve to be safe: There is no excuse! Let us protect them.