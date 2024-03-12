UWI Blackbirds school Ellerton in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds soared to the top of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League last Sunday evening.

The youthful unit from Cave Hill schooled the experienced Ellerton SC in the opening fixture at the BFA Turf, on the way to a 5-2 victory.

Jaron Oughterson opened the scoring in the 7th minute after Shamari Harewood’s shot from the right hit the crossbar and fell favourably to Oughterson who placed the ball under the body of Ellerton custodian Jamar Brewster.

Related Article

Ellerton captain Shane Codrington turned the ball into his own net in the 28th minute, from Harewood’s right sided cross.

Rovaldo Massiah extended UWI’s lead to 3-0 in the 38th minute with a precise left foot volley from the top of the penalty area courtesy of a cross from the left by Oughterson.

A minute later Niall Reid-Stephen would send UWI into the break with a 4-0 lead.

Massiah put the game far out of the reach of Ellerton with his second goal in the 76th minute.

Ellerton converted twice from the penalty spot to earn some measure of consolation. Jaheim Headley scored both goals, in the 85th and 95th minutes.

Kickstart Rush surrendered a 1-0 lead as they drew 1-1 with reigning champions Weymouth Wales 1-1.

Substitute Mikolai Dzaizhko broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, but national midfielder Ackeel Applewhaite earned a point for Wales in the 87th minute.

Premier League action continues on Thursday night at the Gall Hill playing field and Valery playing field at 7 p.m.