Former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, passes Loop Barbados

Former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, has passed away.

Watson served as the head of the Barbados Police Force, now The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), from 1995 to 2003. He was also the Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS).

Public Affairs and Communications Officer of TBPS, Inspector Rodney Inniss reported that Watson died after 7 pm on Saturday, February 3, at his residence surrounded by family members.

Commissioner Richard Boyce, the senior administration and rank and file of the Barbados Police Service have extended condolences to Watson’s family.

He is survived by his wife Janet Watson and his daughter Tricia Watson.