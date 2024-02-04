Former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, passes Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, passes Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Not just yams! Paul calls out hypocrisy in society after two shot dead

GAIA gears up for increased traffic ahead of ICC T20

Joint efforts land Delta return ahead of 2024/2025 winter season

Frontline Trading makes donation to Breast Screening Programme

Former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, passes

NCF helps creatives understand supply chain

Barbados eyes another World Heritage inscription

Delta to launch new Barbados route

UWI alumni raise US $1.5 million for scholarships and bursaries

Lifeline support officially opens

Sunday Feb 04

25°C
Barbados News

Watson was the Executive Director of the Regional Security System

Loop News

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, has passed away.

Watson served as the head of the Barbados Police Force, now The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), from 1995 to 2003. He was also the Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS).

Public Affairs and Communications Officer of TBPS, Inspector Rodney Inniss reported that Watson died after 7 pm on Saturday, February 3, at his residence surrounded by family members. 

Commissioner Richard Boyce, the senior administration and rank and file of the Barbados Police Service have extended condolences to Watson’s family. 

He is survived by his wife Janet Watson and his daughter Tricia Watson.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Julian Marley & Antaeus win Grammy for Best Reggae Album

Barbados News

Not just yams! Paul calls out hypocrisy in society after two shot dead

World News

Namibia president and anti-apartheid activist Hage Geingob dies

More From

Barbados News

Former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson, passes

Watson was the Executive Director of the Regional Security System

Caribbean News

See also

Homicides in St Lucia for 2024 hit double digits

Augustin shot dead at Morne Fortune

Barbados News

Not just yams! Paul calls out hypocrisy in society after two shot dead

“People feel entitled to go see a farm, dig up the crops in it and get away with it.”

Travel

Joint efforts land Delta return ahead of 2024/2025 winter season

Ministry of Tourism and BTMI have successfully gotten the USA-based airline after eight years

World News

Carl Weathers, actor who starred in ‘Rocky’ movies, dies aged 76

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in

Sport

Update: Hamilton leaves Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of this year to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal, the Italian team confirmed on Thursday.
Mercedes said Hamilton activ