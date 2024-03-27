Unions hear latest Lester Vaughan air quality report Loop Barbados

As environmental issues and concerns continue to plague The Lester Vaughan School plant in Cane Garden, St Thomas, the latest air quality and environmental quality report is being dissected by the Education Ministry and Teacher Unions with a view to plan next steps.

With greatest worry surrounding the preparation of students for CXC examinations in May/June 2024, the Education statement said they were being considered most.

The statement sought to clear the air, that the Ministry was not focused and working assiduously to find solutions for this school.

It indicated, the official report on air quality and environmental quality testing done on the Lester Vaughan School plant was made available to the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training on Tuesday, March 26 2024. A meeting was convened later that evening by Chief Education Officer, Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, that included Ministry officials, the Chairman of the Board of Management at Lester Vaughan School, the Deputy Principal and representatives of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), and the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU).

The topic of discussion revolved around the findings of the report, and recommendations on the way forward for students, teachers and staff of the school, with particular attention to the fourth-year and fifth-year students.

In due course, the statement asserted the Chief Education Officer will convene a meeting with the teachers of The Lester Vaughan School to glean their feedback from the findings of the reports, which will inform the recommendations for the safe and seamless return to in-person classes.

A meeting with parents will follow.

“The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training looks forward to fruitful discussions that will pave to way for teaching and learning in a safe environment with fewer disruptions to daily operations.”