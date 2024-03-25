Spate of violent stabbings still under police investigation Loop Barbados

Police investigators are continuing their investigations into four stabbings in the month of March, so far.

The latest incident has left one man – Kemar Weekes dead.

On the heels of a fatal stabbing in Melrose, St Thomas, on February 28, where 23-year-old Renario Taylor lost his life in an altercation with a family member, there has been another fatal stabbing recorded on March 24 in the parish of Christ Church, less than 30 days later.

Yesterday, Weekes too was involved reportedly in an altercation with another man and a knife or knives got involved. The 31-year-old was rushed for medical attention and died while being tended to by medical practitioners.

With two stabbings happening around two separate secondary schools on two consecutive days last week, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is worried about what is happening.

Earlier this month, there were two school student-involved stabbings in the close environs of the institutions. On March 11, a 15-year-old boy was rescued by a good Samaritan who quickly rushed him to hospital in his truck after the teen was stabbed close to his school’s compound in The Pine.

The boy was listed as stable but in serious condition, according to the Barbados Police Service. According to reports he was chased and injured by fellow students of his secondary school.

On the following day, at Six Roads, a male student who sought to de-escalate a situation and part a fight got himself stabbed innocently.

The incident happened off of the school compound on Tuesday, March 12, around 2 pm. The school had been dismissed early. The police, principal and other school administrators reported to the scene, where two male students were identified as the attackers.

Police have not shared details about any subsequent arrests or charges in relation to student incidents.

However, the Ministry has since added its voice to a call for better conflict resolution to stop the pockets of violence rearing its head among the school population.

On the morning of March 21, a 29-year-old man was the third stabbing victim for the month. He was stabbed in the area of Chapel Gap and Haggatt Hall. He was rushed to hospital and into emergency surgery.

So far, an arrest was made and charges were laid only in the matter of Taylor’s murder. His cousin, Talannie Harris, 20 years old, was remanded on first appearance.