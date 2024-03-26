Sir Charles Griffith honored with statue in Barbados Loop Barbados

Former West Indies cricketer Sir Charles (“Charlie”) Griffith has been honored with a statue at Kensington Oval in his native Barbados.

The statue displays Griffith in his delivery stride with his body leaning forward and his eyes firmly fixed on the target.

Griffith was at the function at Kensington Oval which was attended by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The former West Indies pacer, 85, took 94 wickets in 28 Tests between 1960 and 1969 for West Indies and formed a deadly fast bowling partnership with Sir Wes Hall.

Griffith took 332 wickets in 96 first-class matches at an average of 21.60.

In a related story, The Reverend Sir Wesley Hall launched his book “Answering the Call” at NAPA on Sunday night at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Sir Wesley was at NAPA for the book launch and autographed copies for lucky fans.

Statue of Sir Charles Griffith. (CWI Media)