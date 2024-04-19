Service providers needed for 2024 Crop Over Festival Loop Barbados

Service providers needed for 2024 Crop Over Festival Loop Barbados
Suppliers of tents, tables and chairs, stage lighting and decor invited to apply.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) is inviting expressions of interest from service providers for the 2024 Barbados Crop Over Festival.

This includes suppliers of tents, tables and chairs, stage lighting and decor, video screen, portable sanitation facilities, sound, electrical installation services, generators, lighting towers, fencing, security and catering.

The NCF told service providers desirous of being considered to provide these services to submit their information no later than Friday, April 19, 2024.

To be considered, the documentation must contain: 

The correct name of the individual or businessThe business addressBusiness telephone number and/or mobile number Email addressTAMIS number

The information should also indicate the business status i.e whether it is a sole proprietorship or incorporated.

Submissions should be made under the heading “Expressions Of Interest Crop Over Festival 2024” and must be emailed to the Technical Officer (NCF) Jamal Cobham at [email protected].

