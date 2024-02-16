High sea swells expected along west coast of Barbados Loop Barbados

This weekend , from February 17 to 18, 2024 an increase in surf activity on the western coastlines of Barbados could trigger a high-surf advisory sometime during this weekend.

This increase in surf activity is as a result of large northerly swells propagating into our marine area. The surf along the west coast should begin to increase from tonight, Friday, February 16, 2024 until Monday, February 19, 2024.

Key Takeaways:- Exercise extreme caution at the beaches, particularly along the western coasts. – If venturing into the water, ensure there is an on-duty lifeguard.- Secure objects that can be swept away by the breaking wave activity.- Surf activity will be greater during the high tide.